(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court denied Donald Trump’s request for a second hearing to lift a gag order on his ability to publicly attack key figures in the federal election-obstruction case against him.

The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit said on Tuesday that it won’t grant Trump a hearing before its full panel of judges. A three-judge panel from the court earlier ruled against him.

The decision, which comes as the former president is campaigning to return to the White House, means that the only recourse left for Trump is to ask the US Supreme Court to hear the case.

Trump was placed under an order in October that barred him from making statements that target federal prosecutors, potential witnesses and court employees in the case against him brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith for trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

The three-judge panel mostly upheld the gag order in December but narrowed the scope, allowing Trump to make comments about Smith.

Trump appealed the ruling and sought a hearing before the full DC Circuit in a long-shot bid to have the gag order completely removed. His attorneys previously have said they would ask the Supreme Court to intervene if the DC Circuit upheld any of the limits on his speech.

Trump’s defense team has argued that limiting his ability to talk about the case without concrete evidence of a “clear and present danger” violated his First Amendment rights, especially given his status as a presidential candidate.

A lawyer for Trump didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

A trial in the election-obstruction case, which is one of four criminal indictments Trump faces, is scheduled to begin March 4.

Smith’s office had asked for the gag order mostly based on Trump’s vitriolic online posts about the case, including attacks on Smith, accusations of bias against the judge overseeing the case and disparaging comments about high-profile witnesses. Prosecutors argued that Trump’s running commentary risked intimidating witnesses, inciting his supporters to threaten case participants and otherwise interfering with the judge’s ability to ensure a fair trial.

(Updates with more context starting in the seventh paragraph.)

