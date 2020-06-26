(Bloomberg) -- Recent polls show President Donald Trump losing ground to Joe Biden across a wide range of demographic groups, but his standing with suburban voters is particularly sobering for his re-election chances.

Biden leads Trump 60% to 35% in suburban areas, according to an NPR/PBS/Marist poll released Friday. Trump won those areas in 2016, 49% to 45% for Democrat Hillary Clinton, as he made inroads in working-class suburbs that formerly supported Democrats. But the 2018 midterm elections brought a new wave of Democratic members of Congress, predominately from suburban swing districts.

Suburban women are particularly problematic for Trump. Women from suburbs and small cities support Biden 64% to 35%. Men from the same places support Biden 48% to 44%.

Overall, the NPR poll shows Biden leading 52% to 44%. The telephone survey of 1,515 registered voters was conducted Monday through Thursday and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Coming Up:

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later with events in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.