(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans formally selected New York Representative Elise Stefanik, a staunch defender of Donald Trump, as their No. 3 leader Friday to replace Wyoming’s Liz Cheney, amid a struggle within the party over the former president’s role in shaping its future.

Stefanik, 36, was selected at a closed-door meeting of GOP House members after a last-minute challenge from Texas’s Chip Roy, who represented a faction of Republicans who regarded Stefanik as not conservative enough to be the conference chair.

Stefanik was first elected to the House in 2014 as a moderate and emerged as one of Trump’s most prominent defenders during his first impeachment. She had the full backing of the former president and the two top House Republican leaders.

Her selection caps a week in which Cheney, who has been a harsh critic of Trump and his false claims about the 2020 election, was dumped from the third-ranked House GOP leadership job by her colleagues in a voice vote on Wednesday -- sending a stark warning to other potential Trump antagonists.

The daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney, who represents Wyoming and remains in the House, was among 10 Republicans who voted with Democrats to impeach Trump a second time in January. Along with challenging the former president’s false assertions about fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and blaming him for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, she had also been critical of Trump before the election on such topics as foreign affairs.

Cheney also has warned the GOP could face electoral disaster with its continued allegiance to the former president, but most of the 212-member House Republican conference has not backed her up. But in Stefanik, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise are teaming up with someone with the full backing of Trump, who remains hugely influential with Republican voters.

