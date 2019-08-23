Trump, Macron to Hold Joint News Conference at G-7 on Monday

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron plan to hold a joint news conference at the Group of Seven summit on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The public appearance at the talks in Biarritz, France, will be held instead of private meeting, the people said.

Macron has said he’ll lean on Trump to sign a pledge to protect biodiversity at the summit. “I will apply pressure,” the French leader said in an interview with website Konbini.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jennifer Jacobs in Washington at jjacobs68@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum, Kevin Whitelaw

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.