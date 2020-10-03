Trump Made Substantial Progress But Not Yet Out of the Woods

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump has made substantial progress since getting diagnosed with coronavirus with his medical team noting that he is not yet out of the woods even though they remain cautiously optimistic, his physician Sean Conley said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Trump has completed a second dose of Remdesivir without complication this evening. He also remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96%-98%, Conley said.

