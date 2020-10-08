(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump posted a video on Twitter appealing to senior voters, noting he’s a senior himself, as polls show the demographic tide turning against him in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

“To my favorite people in the world, the seniors -- I’m a senior!” said Trump, 74. “We are making tremendous progress with this horrible disease that was sent over by China.”

A Quinnipiac University poll of Florida released Wednesday found that Biden had an 11-point lead following Trump’s widely criticized performance in their first debate and the president’s Covid-19 diagnosis. Voters 65 and older are a major influence in the Sunshine State’s elections.

Trump said he was “very sick” when he went to the hospital on Friday with Covid-19 but asserted that he was cured by a Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. “antibody cocktail” that isn’t yet authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

He said the Regeneron drug and a similar Eli Lilly & Co. drug would soon receive an emergency-use authorization and again said they would be free to coronavirus patients.

“We’re going to make them available, immediately,” Trump said. “I want you to get the same care that I got. You’re going to get it free, no charge. And we’re going to get it to you soon.”

“It’s totally safe,” he said, “but it’s powerful against this disease. We’re going to take care of our seniors, all free.”

