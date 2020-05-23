(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration may set limits on a program that allows international students to work in the U.S. after graduation while still on their student visa, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified officials familiar with the matter.

The looming temporary restrictions are designed to aid American graduates looking for entry-level work during the coronavirus-fueled downturn, the newspaper said, citing the officials.

The limits are likely to come in a package of new immigration restrictions Trump has said he would issue in an executive order, probably in the next few weeks.

