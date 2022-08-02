(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump welcomed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to one of his luxury golf resorts barely a week after the Central European leader made remarks that have been compared to Nazi rhetoric.

Trump released a statement saying it was “great spending time with my friend” and that the two were also celebrating Orban’s April electoral victory, in which Trump endorsed him.

Both men are scheduled to address the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas later this week. Orban will speak to the gathering Thursday afternoon and Trump is to deliver closing remarks on Saturday.

Orban’s presence however invited criticism and dismay following a July 23 speech in Romania in which he said that he wanted to prevent Hungary from becoming a “mixed-race” country and railed against a “flood” of migrants being “forced” on the country.

Zsuzsanna Hegedus, who is Jewish and a long-time Orban ally and adviser, resigned after the speech.

Hegedus, in a letter published by the hvg.hu news website, wrote: “I don’t know how you didn’t notice that the speech you delivered is a purely Nazi diatribe worthy of Joseph Goebbels,” referring to Adolf Hitler’s chief propagandist. The speech would have appealed to the “most vile racists.”

Orban rejected the accusation, saying that his government has “a zero tolerance policy on antisemitism and racism.”

Some American conservatives have long been attracted to Orban and what he has called “our brand of Christian democratic, conservative, patriotic politics.” In May, he spoke at CPAC’s first event in Hungary.

“Let’s listen to the man speak,” Matt Schlapp, chair of CPAC, said in an interview at the America First Policy Institute summit in Washington after the Romania speech. “We’ll see what he says. And if people have a disagreement with something he says, they should raise it.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.