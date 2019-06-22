1h ago
Trump Mideast Plan Includes $5 Billion Transport Link: Reuters
(Bloomberg) -- The $50 billion Middle East economic plan laid out by the Trump administration includes the creation of a global investment fund to lift Palestinian and neighboring Arab state economies, Reuters reported, citing U.S. officials and documents.
More than half of the $50 billion would be spent in Palestinian territories over 10 years, according to the report. The rest would be split between Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan.
A signature project included in the plan would be a $5 billion travel corridor for Palestinian use that would cross Israel to link the West Bank and Gaza. This could include a highway and possibly a rail line.
The plan, which will be presented by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner at a conference in Bahrain next week, includes 179 infrastructure and business projects.
