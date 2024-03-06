(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump joined Elon Musk in criticizing US officials for the arrival of 320,000 migrants last year, referring to a program for legal, vetted applicants that was designed to deter people from crossing the border.

Trump appeared to refer to a report from the Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for lower levels of immigration. It said that 320,000 flew into the US in 2023, citing government data.

“It was unbelievable. I said that must be a mistake,” he said during his Super Tuesday victory speech Tuesday. “We need borders and we need free and fair elections and we don’t have a country.”

But CIS is referring to a program that’s vastly different than the way Trump characterized it.

President Joe Biden announced the plan to allow a total of up to 30,000 people per month from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba, providing they pass a vetting process and have a US-based supporter. They’re eligible to come for a period of two years because they are fleeing oppressive governments or gang violence, Biden said.

The program was designed to steer people away from the US-Mexico border, by incentivizing people seeking relief to apply from their home countries.

Trump incorrectly said the administration flew in the migrants when the program stipulates they must make their own commercial travel arrangements.

The rules mean that as many as 360,000 people might be approved each year; about 160,000 had been approved through the end of June 2023, according to Department of Homeland Security data.

Biden imposed the measures amid legal wrangling over the fate of Title 42, a pandemic-era power to quickly deport migrants. It has since expired.

Most of the people arriving at the border at the time came from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba, Biden said when he announced the plan in January 2023.

“We anticipate this action is going to substantially reduce the number of people attempting to cross our southwest border without going through a legal process,” he said.

Musk, who met Sunday with Trump as the former president looks to woo donors, also spoke out against the program. It’s “highly probable” that the legal migrant program means the “groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11,” Musk said without providing evidence.

