Trump Must Face Suit by Ethics Watchdog, Appeals Court Says

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump was ordered by a federal appeals court to defend a lawsuit accusing him of profiting from his presidency.

The U.S. Court on Appeals in New York on Friday reinstated a lawsuit brought by a government-ethics group that accused the president of violating the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clauses.

