(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump, his company and three of his children must face a class-action lawsuit in which people claim they were scammed into spending money on fraudulent, multilevel marketing ventures and a dubious live-seminar program that promised to teach Trump’s “secrets to success” in real estate.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan ruled Wednesday that the case can go forward with claims by the plaintiffs based on state laws. She dismissed claims based on federal racketeering law.

