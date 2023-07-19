(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump has to pay the $5 million a jury awarded to E. Jean Carroll in May after he failed to convince a judge that the amount was excessive.

The federal jury in the civil case calculated the amount after it found that Trump had sexually assaulted Carroll and later defamed her by calling her a liar. The former president had asked for a new trial on the amount of damages.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday rejected as “entirely unpersuasive” Trump’s claim that the $2 million awarded for the assault was too high. He also upheld the New York jury’s $3 million award for defamation.

“The jury in this case did not reach ‘a seriously erroneous result,’” Kaplan wrote. “Its verdict is not ‘a miscarriage of justice.’”

Carroll had accused Trump of attacking her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the 1990s and then harming her reputation by saying she made it up when she went public with her account in 2019.

Kaplan rejected Trump’s argument that since the jury concluded he didn’t rape Carroll, under a legal definition, the $2 million damages were out of line.

“There is no basis for disturbing the jury’s sexual assault damages,” the judge found.

A lawyer for Trump didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail and email seeking comment on the ruling.

