(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s attempt to dodge a sworn deposition in New York’s probe of “misleading” asset valuations at his company should be rejected, the state’s top law enforcement officer told an appeals court.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a Monday night court filing that the Feb. 17 ruling should be upheld because the state investigation has already uncovered extensive evidence that the Trump Organization used inaccurate valuations to get loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions “on terms more favorable than the true facts warranted.”

Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump appealed the order requiring them to sit for depositions, arguing that James’s investigation is both procedurally improper and politically motivated.

“So far, the investigation has uncovered significant evidence potentially indicating that, for more than a decade, these financial statements relied on misleading asset valuations and other misrepresentations to secure economic benefits,” James said in the filing.

James, a Democrat, has previously said the investigation started in 2019 uncovered evidence of potential fraud at the Manhattan-based real estate company. The attorney general’s Monday filing reiterated her preliminary findings as the state seeks to affirm a court order that the Trumps be deposed.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.