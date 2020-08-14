(Bloomberg) -- Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told a federal judge that a Manhattan grand jury probe of Donald Trump’s company goes beyond investigating 2016 payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Vance urged U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero to reject Trump’s latest challenge to a subpoena seeking his tax filings and other records from the president’s accountants at Mazars USA. The case is back before Marrero after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Trump’s argument that he’s immune from state criminal investigation.

Trump “has been put on notice repeatedly throughout this litigation that the investigation was not limited to Cohen’s 2016 payments,” the D.A. said in a court filing Friday.

Vance’s office had suggested in an earlier court filing that the grand jury is looking into potential bank and insurance fraud by the Trump Organization.

