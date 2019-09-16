(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump has narrowed the search for his next national security adviser to replace John Bolton, who left the White House abruptly last week.

Top candidates include Ricky Waddell, a former national security official in the Trump administration, and Robert C. O’Brien, a presidential envoy for hostage affairs, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump is also considering Keith Kellogg, a national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence. Additionally, Trump dined on Saturday with Richard Grenell, the current U.S. ambassador to Germany, who is known to have interest in the job, but the people said he isn’t a finalist.

Trump ousted Bolton last week, saying he “strongly” disagreed with many of his positions. Bolton -- known for his hard-line approach to U.S. adversaries, including Iran, North Korea and Venezuela -- had also clashed repeatedly with Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

The president is giving Pompeo a significant voice in choosing who will replace Bolton, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Pompeo has backed O’Brien and Waddell.

