(Bloomberg) -- Three federal appeals court judges have emerged as favorites in President Donald Trump’s search for a new Supreme Court justice: Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Raymond Kethledge, two people familiar with the matter said.

Among the three, Trump currently favors Kavanaugh and Kethledge over Barrett, according to the people.

Trump has interviewed at least seven potential replacements for retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, people with knowledge of the process said earlier this week. Trump said he’ll name his nominee July 9, and the White House aims to have Kennedy’s successor confirmed in time for the court’s next session in October.

The confirmation process promises to be a fight. As soon as Kennedy announced his retirement plans in late June, Democrats mobilized against Trump’s eventual pick, arguing that anyone he selects would help roll back abortion rights, Affordable Care Act protections, same-sex marriage and scores of other decisions that have shaped modern America while ruling in favor of corporations and against under-represented minorities.

With Republicans holding just a 51-49 advantage in the Senate, the fate of the nominee will turn on a handful of Senate outliers in both parties -- Republicans who support abortion rights and Democrats who don’t.

Barrett, 46, is currently on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals after being nominated by Trump in mid-2017 and confirmed in October. Before joining the bench, she was a professor at Notre Dame Law School, her alma mater, and two decades ago, clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Like four of the five Christians on the court, Barrett is a Roman Catholic. If confirmed, she would be the fifth woman to join the court and one of four currently on the court.

In response to a question about Barrett last week aboard Air Force One, Trump called her “an outstanding woman.”

Kavanaugh, 53, is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit who has a background in politics. Before he was nominated to the D.C. circuit by George W. Bush, he was Bush’s White House staff secretary and worked for Bush during the 2000 Florida vote recount. He also played a lead role in drafting Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr’s 1998 report on Bill Clinton. He is a Yale Law School graduate.

Kethledge, 51, was confirmed to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2008 after spending most of his career in private practice. A graduate of University of Michigan Law School, he clerked for Kennedy in the late 1990s and advised Republican Senator Spencer Abraham of Michigan.

Kethledge has impressed those within the White House, the people close to the process said. He was considered for the last Supreme Court vacancy, but didn’t meet with Trump then. On Monday, Trump expressed favorable opinions about him.

--With assistance from Steven T. Dennis and Laura Litvan.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jennifer Jacobs in Washington at jjacobs68@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Joshua Gallu, Joe Sobczyk

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.