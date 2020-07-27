U.S. President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien has tested positive for COVID-19, according to people familiar with his situation.

O’Brien has been out of the office since late last week, one of the people said.

O’Brien came down with the coronavirus after a family event and has been isolating at home while still running the National Security Council, doing most of his work by phone, according to one of the people.

All the people asked not to be named to discuss information that is not yet public.

O’Brien is the closest official to Trump to develop the novel coronavirus, as the pandemic continues to surge with infections and deaths on the rise in many U.S. states.

The White House communications staff didn’t immediately comment.