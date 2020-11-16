(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s national security adviser pledged a “professional transition” and suggested that President-elect Joe Biden has won.

Other Developments:

Trump’s Near-Concession Shows He Recognizes Defeat, Allies Say

U.S. in Limbo as Trump Struggles With Defeat

Biden, Harris to Make Remarks on Economic Recovery Monday

Obama Says U.S. Adversaries Already See a Weakened Country

Trump National Security Chief Pledges ‘Professional Transition’

As Trump continues to refuse to concede he lost the election, his national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, said there will be a “professional transition” at some point.

Speaking at the Soufan Center’s Global Security Forum Monday, O’Brien indicated that Biden appears to have won the election, something other top Trump officials have been reticent to say since the networks called the election more than a week ago.

“If there is a new administration, they deserve some time to come in and implement their policies,” he said. “We may have policy disagreements, but look, if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner -- and obviously things look that way now -- we’ll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council.”

“The great thing is this is the United States of America,” he added. “We’ve passed the baton and had peaceful, successful transitions, even in the most contentious periods.”

The head of the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, has so far declined to recognize Biden as the president-elect, holding back millions of dollars in funding, secure communications channels and access to key government officials in charge of the coronavirus response. -- Simone Foxman

Coming Up:

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will speak about the economic recovery in Delaware Monday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.