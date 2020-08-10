(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump says he “never suggested” putting his face on Mount Rushmore. Hawaii set a turnout record in its first all-mail primary. And the Trump campaign is shoring up its arguments on pre-existing conditions.

There are 85 days until the election.

Trump Says He ‘Never Suggested’ Adding His Face to Mount Rushmore

Trump said Sunday that he “never suggested” adding his face to Mount Rushmore, but that it “sounds like a good idea.”

In a tweet, the president disputed a New York Times story alleging that a White House aide in 2019 had asked the South Dakota governor’s office about the process of adding another face to Mount Rushmore, citing an unnamed Republican official.

“Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3/12 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!” he tweeted.

At the same time, he tweeted a photo of himself posing in front of Mount Rushmore, with his face just to the right of Abraham Lincoln’s.

Trump gave a speech in front of Mount Rushmore on July 3. The monument is federally managed.

Hawaii Sets Turnout Record in First All-Mail Primary

Hawaii broke a turnout record set 24 years ago last week as it held its first all-mail election.

As of noon on Sunday, more than 406,000 ballots had been cast from the state’s 795,000 registered voters, according to Honolulu Civil Beat.

That’s about 51.1% turnout, slightly higher than the 50% turnout in the 1996 primary.

Hawaii approved a law to switch to a universal vote-by-mail election in June of 2019, joining Colorado, Oregon, Utah and Washington. This year, Vermont and California decided to switch to all-mail elections as well.

Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are divided over vote by mail. The Trump campaign is running Facebook ads promoting traditional absentee voting and decrying universal vote by mail, while Biden tweeted Sunday that absentee voting without an excuse should be legal in all 50 states.

Trump Campaign Keeps Focus on Pre-Existing Conditions

Trump is looking to shore up his arguments on health care by focusing on pre-existing conditions.

The campaign posted a nearly four-minute video on YouTube on Sunday that consists of 20 clips of the president saying he will protect people with pre-existing conditions, as triumphant music swells.

“We will always protect Americans with pre-existing conditions,” he says in one clip. “That’s a major part of what I’m all about.”

On Friday, Trump said he will be looking to sign a “major executive order” requiring that health insurance companies cover pre-existing conditions, falsely claiming that “has never been done before.”

Democrats quickly pointed out that has been required of new insurance plans since 2010 under the Affordable Care Act, which Trump has sought to undo.

Trump campaigned on overturning the law, but a repeal fell short in Congress in 2017. In June, the Trump administration filed a brief in support of a case before the Supreme Court seeking to throw out the law.

Coming Up:

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and California Representative Katie Porter will host a fundraiser for Biden on Tuesday.

