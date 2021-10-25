(Bloomberg) -- Being associated with former U.S. President Donald Trump is proving a successful way to be minted as a meme stock.

Shares in Creatd Inc. more than doubled in U.S. premarket trading after the company announced a new non-fungible token art drop through its OG Gallery unit consisting of three photographs of Trump. The NFT includes “three candid images of a young Donald Trump, captured as he signs the breast of a model,” Creatd said.

Around 5.3 million shares had been traded by 5:34 a.m. in New York, compared to a 12-month daily average of around 1.8 million. The stock, which gained as much as 129% premarket, is being discussed on Reddit and StockTwits.

This followed news on Friday that Creatd’s WHE Agency has signed TikTok creator Alexis LaRue. The shares closed 41% higher that day.

The Creatd NFT drop comes after a retail-trading frenzy around Digital World Acquisition Corp., a blank-check company that is set to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Digital World shares jumped more than 800% in the two sessions following the announcement.

