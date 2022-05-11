(Bloomberg) -- A New York judge is temporarily releasing former President Donald Trump from an order holding him in contempt of court and fining him $10,000 a day in a dispute over a subpoena for documents.

New York state court Judge Arthur Engoron on Wednesday said Trump would be permanently released from the contempt finding if he meets certain requirements by May 20, including paying the accrued fine of $110,000.

Trump’s lawyers must also submit sworn affidavits from individuals who were referenced in previous filings as being involved in the search of Trump’s records, as well as affidavits from Trump’s executive assistants describing his record-retention policies over the years, the judge said. Engoron said an outside firm hired to conduct a parallel search of records at the Trump Organization must also submit a final report by the deadline.

The contempt-of-court ruling will be reinstated and the fine will be reimposed -- possibly retroactively -- if Trump doesn’t meet the deadline, the judge said.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

