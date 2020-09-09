(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has been nominated for next year’s Nobel Peace Prize by a right-wing lawmaker in Norway’s anti-immigration party.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde of the Progress Party put forward Trump’s name, citing the peace deal brokered by the U.S. between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, in an interview with Fox News. It’s the second time Tybring-Gjedde has nominated Trump for the award.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee receives hundreds of nominations each year from lawmakers, members of governments and academics. Past nominees have included Russian President Vladimir Putin. For this year’s prize, there are 318 candidates, of which about two-thirds are individuals and the rest organizations.

Online betting service Ladbrokes described Trump as a “rank outsider” to win, giving him odds of 50/1, in an emailed statement.

The 2020 peace prize is due to be announced on Oct. 9.

