(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he had told Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro that the U.S. stands ready to help fight fires in the Amazon and that trade prospects between the two countries are “very exciting.”

Trump’s comment, in a tweet on Friday, came after French President Emmanuel Macron, outraged over the Amazon fire, branded Bolsonaro a liar and threatened to block the European Union’s trade deal with the Mercosur countries.

“Our future Trade prospects are very exciting and our relationship is strong, perhaps stronger than ever before,” Trump said in the tweet. “I told him if the United States can help with the Amazon Rainforest fires, we stand ready to assist!”

The French president’s office said that it has become clear that Bolsonaro wasn’t serious about his commitments on addressing climate change when he spoke to world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka earlier this year.

A day before he’s set to welcome the Group of Seven leaders to Biarritz, France, Macron said he would make the burning of the Amazon jungle a priority at the summit. That provoked an angry response from Bolsonaro, who accused him of acting like a colonialist. Issues relating to Brazil should not be discussed without the country at the table, Bolsonaro added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel publicly disagreed with Macron. Her spokesman told Bloomberg that she did not think upending the trade deal would achieve Macron’s aim of slowing deforestation in Brazil.

