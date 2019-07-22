(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump offered to help resolve India and Pakistan’s long-running conflict over the territory of Kashmir.

“If you would want me to mediate or arbitrate, I would be willing to do that,” Trump told Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan, at a White House meeting on Monday. “It’s a terrible situation, been going on for many years.”

Khan said that Trump would have the prayers of millions of people if he succeeded. Pakistan and India have fought three wars since they were partitioned from British India in 1947, two of them over Kashmir. The two countries, both of which possess nuclear weapons, continue to engage in occasional skirmishes.

