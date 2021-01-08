(Bloomberg) -- Some departments of the Trump administration are still withholding cooperation from President-elect Joe Biden’s team despite President Donald Trump’s recent pledge of “an orderly transition,” incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

With the transfer of power less than two weeks away, Psaki said the transition team was encountering “intransigence” in the Department of Defense and Office of Management and Budget, as well as “other places that we’ve had ongoing concern.”

“There’s still more we desire in terms of participation and cooperation, especially at a time when we’re looking at coming into office in just 12 days,” Psaki said at a news conference.

Trump, who had refused to accept Biden’s victory, appeared to do so after crowds of rioters he incited rampaged through the Capitol Wednesday, leading to the deaths of five people, including a police officer.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter by his aide Dan Scavino early Thursday morning.

Psaki said the Biden team is still eager to work with Trump administration officials, and pointed to the president-elect welcoming Vice President Mike Pence to his inauguration.

“We hope those continue to increase in the days ahead,” Psaki said of calls with outgoing officials.

The Office of Management and Budget initially delayed signing over paperwork to allow the transition of power to begin, preventing Biden from receiving the presidential daily briefing. He has previously complained that the OMB and national security agencies were preventing a smooth transition, calling their actions “obstruction” with national security consequences.

