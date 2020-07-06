(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump on Monday said he opposes re-naming the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians, dismissing as “politically correct” efforts to remove names that many Native Americans views as offensive.

“They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness,” Trump tweeted.

“Two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct,”he added.

The president also took aim at Senator Elizabeth Warren, whom he has repeatedly insulted by using the racist moniker “Pocahontas.”

“Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now!”

