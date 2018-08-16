(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration said it’s willing to send migrant children separated from their parents during a border crossing crackdown back to their native countries, but doesn’t want parents who’ve been deported returning to fetch their kids.

Hundreds of children are still in custody -- many with parents already deported -- months after immigration authorities separated them under President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy.

The government is fighting the American Civil Liberties Union over whether deported adults should be granted temporary amnesty to retrieve their children -- and in some cases, help the minors seek asylum to stay in the U.S.

