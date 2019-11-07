Trump Ordered to Pay $2 Million in N.Y.’s Foundation Misuse Suit

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump was ordered by a New York judge to pay $2 million in restitution for spending money from his charitable foundation for political purposes.

The decision was handed down Thursday by New York State Supreme Court Justice Saliann Scarpulla.

