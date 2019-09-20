(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump must sit for a videotaped deposition that can be used in a trial by a group of human rights activists who claim they were roughed up during a protest four years ago by the then-candidate’s guards outside Trump Tower.

New York Supreme Court Judge Doris Gonzalez on Friday denied Trump’s request to quash a subpoena to testify. The trial is scheduled for Sept. 26.

“No government official, including the executive, is above the law,” Gonzales said in her decision. “His testimony is indispensable.”

Trump can appeal, or ask for a delay. Lawrence Rosen, a lawyer representing Trump in the lawsuit, didn’t immediately respond to an email after regular business hours seeking comment on the ruling.

The lawsuit was brought by activists who allege they were peacefully protesting protesting against his remarks about Mexican immigrants and the Black Lives Matter movement. The trial jury will be ask to decide to what extent the guards directly reported to Trump and if he personally “authorized and condoned” the guards’ attack.

Trump also faces a possible deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought by “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos.

The case is Galicia v. Trump, 24973/2015E, Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Bronx

