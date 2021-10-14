(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump was ordered to give testimony Monday in a lawsuit by human-rights activists who claim his security guards assaulted them during a 2015 protest outside New York’s Trump Tower.

New York state court Justice Doris M. Gonzalez in the Bronx ordered Trump to submit to a video deposition at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Amy D. Carlin, Trump’s lawyer in the case, did not immediately respond to an e-mail and a voicemail seeking comment on the order.

The plaintiffs claim Trump’s guards attacked them in September 2015 while they were demonstrating against his remarks about Mexican immigrants and the Black Lives Matter movement. Trump announced his presidential bid three months earlier with a speech decrying the influx of Mexican “rapists” and drug smugglers into the U.S.

Gonzalez ordered Trump in 2019 to sit for a deposition in the case, but the then-president argued he could not be compelled to testify. An appeals court in April threw out the challenge as moot because Trump was no longer president, and Gonzalez in July rejected his bid to quash the subpoenas seeking his testimony.

The case is Galicia v. Trump, 24973/2015E, Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Bronx.

