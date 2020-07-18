Trump Orders Flags at Half-Staff for a Day in John Lewis Salute

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump ordered U.S. flags be flown at half-staff at government buildings and military installations throughout the country and abroad in honor of Representative John Lewis.

The proclamation recognized Lewis, the civil rights leader and lawmaker who died late Friday, for his “longstanding public service.” The order runs through Saturday only.

Trump, who left for his Virginia golf course early on Saturday morning, hasn’t issued a separate comment on the death of Lewis at age 80.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted a tribute to Lewis, calling him an “icon of the civil rights movement.”

