(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump ordered the government to begin preparations to sanction any foreign country that interferes with U.S. congressional elections in November.

Trump signed an executive order Wednesday instructing intelligence agencies to report after the election on whether any foreign government interfered. He also ordered the State and Treasury Department to prepare sanctions options.

The president has been criticized by lawmakers from both political parties for refusing to embrace the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election that he won. Many members of Congress have raised fears that the Trump administration isn’t adequately prepared to defend the 2018 election.

National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday that there would be an automatic response if foreign interference is identified in the midterms.

Foreign influence campaigns that appear to be based in Russia and Iran have already cropped up on social media. Russian hackers also have appeared to target congressional campaigns, the Senate, and a conservative think tank with phishing emails.

Trump’s top national security officials warned reporters of possible foreign interference in the election at a press briefing this summer. They included Bolton and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who said at the time that hackers were a “keyboard click away” from serious interference.

Trump’s order covers propaganda and disinformation on social media as well as direct interference in campaigns such as the e-mail hacks the Democratic National Committee suffered in 2016.

To contact the reporters on this story: Alyza Sebenius in Washington at asebenius@bloomberg.net;Justin Sink in Washington at jsink1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Mike Dorning

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.