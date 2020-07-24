(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump announced new policies Friday aimed at lowering prescription drug prices under Medicare by linking them to rates paid in other countries and allowing Americans to buy prescription medication imported from Canada.

The four executive actions come as the president is looking to repair his standing on health-care issues -- particularly with senior voters -- as polls show sentiment souring over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to eliminate Obamacare without having a ready replacement.

The president also announced a new policy to reduce the cost of insulin and Epi-Pens at hospitals through an existing discount program partially funded by drugmakers, and a drug rebate rule that removes legal shields for reimbursements paid by drugmakers to middlemen and insurers.

The orders “represent the most far reaching prescription drug reforms ever issued by a president,” Trump said at the event at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. They will “completely restructure” the prescription drug market, he added.

The international drug price rule ties what the federal government pays for certain Medicare drugs to the lower prices other countries pay for the same products. It’s the only drug policy backed by the administration that would boost the government’s ability to decide what it will pay for medications.

Health officials estimate the policy will save Medicare $17 billion in the first five years. Only half the country would participate initially, and then the administration would reconvene after five years and decide how to expand it.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, a market gauge that includes established drugmakers and smaller makers of innovative medicines, was down 2% on Friday, a steeper decline than the broader stock market. The S&P 500 was down 0.6%.

Trump’s plan to import cheaper drugs from Canada is less likely to be effective. Canada’s pharmaceutical market is likely not big enough to satisfy the U.S. demand for drugs.

The plan to use the federal drug discount program, known as 340B, for hospitals to get cheaper insulin and EpiPens is new. The 340B program requires drug companies that want to sell their drugs through state Medicaid plans to offer steep discounts to hospitals that serve primarily low-income patients. The program has grown considerably in the last few years.

Congress self-imposed a Nov. 30 deadline to pass drug-pricing legislation, but the Covid-19 pandemic and contentious 2020 election led many to believe action was unlikely.

Some representatives of the drug industry warned that the spirit of executive order could put jobs and progress on coronavirus therapeutics at risk - while also predicting that implementation was unlikely to make major waves.

