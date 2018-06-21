(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he is ordering federal agencies to reunite immigrant families that were split by his administration’s policy separating parents from children when they were caught illegally crossing the U.S. border with Mexico.

Trump announced the directive to the departments of Health and Human Services, Homeland Security and Justice on Thursday during a cabinet meeting as he discussed action on immigration.

“I’m directing HHS, DHS, DOJ to work together to keep illegal immigrant families together during the immigration process and reunite these previously separated groups,”’ Trump said.

Trump on Wednesday reversed course on his policy separating immigrant children from parents. He ordered Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to detain families together when they are apprehended.

