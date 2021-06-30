(Bloomberg) -- The Trump Organization and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will be charged Thursday, in the first cases to emerge from a multi-year investigation of the former president’s company, a person familiar with the matter said.

The charges follow months of speculation about Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s criminal probe of the ex-president. The exact nature of the charges is not yet clear. The Wall Street Journal reported the charges earlier.

Vance’s investigation initially focused on the Trump Organization’s reimbursement, through Weisselberg’s office, of hush-money payments made by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer. In the run-up to the 2016 election, Cohen paid two women claiming to have had affairs with Trump.

The district attorney’s investigation has since grown into a review of the company’s dealings with a variety of outside business entities, including Deutsche Bank AG and Ladder Capital, where one of Weisselberg’s sons works. Earlier this year, New York Attorney General Letitia James joined the probe, after spending many months looking at the company’s business practices, including its valuation of properties.

The matter has already been twice to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ordered Trump’s accountants at Mazars LLP to turn over his tax returns and business records to Vance. The D.A. obtained them in February.

Since then, prosecutors have focused on Weisselberg, 73. In an effort to gain leverage over him, they have examined an array of perks that the Trump Organization bestowed on favored employees, including his son, Barry Weisselberg, who managed Trump-run New York City properties like Wollman Rink before those concessions were revoked by Mayor Bill DeBlasio this year. He was provided a rent-free apartment in a Trump building starting in 2005, Bloomberg reported.

The Trump Organization also paid the private-school tuitions for Allen Weisselberg’s grandchildren. Such perks are usually taxable as income, and intentional failure to report them would be a crime.

