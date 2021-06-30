Suburban NYC Housing Frenzy Slows With Buyers Showing Fatigue
Contracts to buy suburban New York homes have scaled back from their frenzied pace at the height of the pandemic.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Contracts to buy suburban New York homes have scaled back from their frenzied pace at the height of the pandemic.
Morgan Stanley downgraded its outlook on China’s property sector amid risks policy makers may take steps to cool down the overheated market and further prompt developers to cut their debt levels.
The U.S. Justice Department said it was pulling out of an antitrust settlement reached during the Trump administration with the National Association of Realtors that resolved a government lawsuit accusing the trade group of inhibiting competition among brokers.
Taiwan home prices jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and may reach new highs by the end of the year, though analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs may slow both deals and gains.
KKR & Co. expanded its global private credit team with two hires to further its reach within asset-based financing and secured lending.
Jun 30, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Trump Organization and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will be charged Thursday, in the first cases to emerge from a multi-year investigation of the former president’s company, a person familiar with the matter said.
The charges follow months of speculation about Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s criminal probe of the ex-president. The exact nature of the charges is not yet clear. The Wall Street Journal reported the charges earlier.
Vance’s investigation initially focused on the Trump Organization’s reimbursement, through Weisselberg’s office, of hush-money payments made by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer. In the run-up to the 2016 election, Cohen paid two women claiming to have had affairs with Trump.
The district attorney’s investigation has since grown into a review of the company’s dealings with a variety of outside business entities, including Deutsche Bank AG and Ladder Capital, where one of Weisselberg’s sons works. Earlier this year, New York Attorney General Letitia James joined the probe, after spending many months looking at the company’s business practices, including its valuation of properties.
The matter has already been twice to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ordered Trump’s accountants at Mazars LLP to turn over his tax returns and business records to Vance. The D.A. obtained them in February.
Since then, prosecutors have focused on Weisselberg, 73. In an effort to gain leverage over him, they have examined an array of perks that the Trump Organization bestowed on favored employees, including his son, Barry Weisselberg, who managed Trump-run New York City properties like Wollman Rink before those concessions were revoked by Mayor Bill DeBlasio this year. He was provided a rent-free apartment in a Trump building starting in 2005, Bloomberg reported.
The Trump Organization also paid the private-school tuitions for Allen Weisselberg’s grandchildren. Such perks are usually taxable as income, and intentional failure to report them would be a crime.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.