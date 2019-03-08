(Bloomberg) -- The Trump Organization doesn’t owe Michael Cohen "one penny" of legal fees, an attorney for the company said after President Donald Trump’s former fixer filed a lawsuit demanding he be repaid millions of dollars he spent in his defense.

“This is a desperate money-grab by a desperate convicted felon," Marc Mukasey, a lawyer representing the Trump Organization, said in a statement.

Cohen sued the organization Thursday, saying it promised to reimburse him for legal costs incurred in his defense in numerous investigations and then stopped paying once he decided to cooperate with prosecutors. Cohen, who has pleaded guilty to nine felonies stemming from a federal probe into campaign violations and other crimes, claims he’s out at least $1.9 million in fees and costs and another $1.9 million in penalties.

