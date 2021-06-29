(Bloomberg) -- The Trump Organization’s chief operating officer isn’t expecting to face charges from the Manhattan district attorney, his lawyer said.

”Notwithstanding whatever charges may or may not be brought against others at this time, I do not expect charges to be brought against either of my clients,” Nicholas Gravante, who represents Matthew Calamari and his son, said in an interview.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Calamari, who previously served as Trump’s bodyguard, was under investigation for potentially receiving tax-free benefits. Earlier today, the paper reported the attorney’s statement on not expecting charges.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has been probing the Trump Organization for years, and charges are expected in the coming days.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.