Trump Organization Expects to Be Charged in New York Tax Case

(Bloomberg) -- New York state prosecutors are likely to charge the Trump Organization in coming days, but not former President Donald Trump himself, a lawyer for the company said.

The company expects to be accused of tax crimes relating to its payment of perks and benefits to favored employees, Ronald Fischetti said on Friday, a day after he and other defense lawyers held a Zoom meeting with prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office.

“They’re looking at charging the corporation or corporations tied to tax charges,” Fischetti said. “Donald Trump is not being indicted.”

The prosecutors are also targeting Allen Weisselberg, the company’s chief financial officer, Fischetti said. Weisselberg’s lawyer, Mary Mulligan, didn’t immediately return a call and email.

The charges would mark an extraordinary escalation of a years-long investigation into Trump and his family business. Never before have prosecutors struck so closely to a former president, and Trump is certain to cast the charges as a political vendetta by a Democratic district attorney.

It’s unclear if prosecutors will continue to explore other charges against Trump.

Perks, Benefits

Fischetti said the charges will relate to an array of perks and benefits that prosecutors say were not recorded accurately in the company’s books and tax returns.

The charges aren’t expected to end Vance’s investigation into the Trump Organization or Weisselberg, according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to comment publicly on confidential negotiations.

A spokesman for Vance’s office declined to comment.

Prosecutors in the past year have combed through Trump’s taxes and business records. They have also scrutinized an array of perks that Weisselberg and the Trump Organization bestowed on favored employees, including Weisselberg’s son, to determine whether appropriate taxes were paid.

The potential charges were first reported by the New York Times.

