(Bloomberg) -- Manhattan prosecutors have convened a second grand jury to continue probing the financial practices of former president Donald Trump’s sprawling real estate business and to weigh possible criminal charges, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The new grand jury was assembled by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to examine whether the Trump Organization manipulated the value of its assets for loans and tax breaks, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing the matter because it isn’t public.

An earlier grand jury handed down an indictment against the company and its former longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, for alleged tax violations tied to executives’ luxury perks. The company and Weisselberg pleaded not guilty in that case, which is at an early stage. The new grand jury was convened only because the first one expired after six months, according to the person familiar with the matter.

Alan Garten, the Trump Organization’s general counsel, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

The convening of the second grand jury was reported earlier by The Washington Post.

Vance has been investigating the Trump Organization in cooperation with New York Attorney General Letitia James, who in 2019 began issuing a series of subpoenas to the company over the valuations of several properties. James’s civil probe triggered an ongoing court case after the company initially refused to comply with the subpoenas. The company’s compliance is still a matter of contention.

James and Vance then joined their efforts, leading to the earlier criminal charges. Their offices continue to cooperate.

Vance, like James a Democrat, is leaving office after deciding not to run for a fourth term. That almost certainly means incoming district attorney Alvin Bragg, also a Democrat, will handle the resolution of the current Trump case and any additional ones that might be filed. James announced last week that she was running for governor of New York.

The Trump Organization has long argued the investigations are politically motivated.

