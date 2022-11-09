Trump Organization Is Closer to Being Monitored in New York AG’s Fraud Suit

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s company is a step closer to submitting to an independent monitor during New York’s civil fraud suit after a state appeals court denied, for now, the former president’s request to temporarily block the appointment.

Trump had asked for a ruling putting New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s decision to appoint the monitor on hold while he challenges it. On Wednesday, the court denied his request “pending determination of the motion by a full bench.” It didn’t say when the full panel would issue a decision.

The preliminary ruling is the latest win for New York Attorney General Letitia James. She requested the monitor to review many of the Trump Organization’s business activities while her lawsuit proceeds. In the suit, James alleges that Trump fraudulently manipulated the value of his assets for years.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the ruling.

Read More: Trump Sued by New York Over ‘Fraudulent’ Asset Valuations

Engoron last week granted James’s request for a monitor as part of a broader order blocking the Trump Organization from issuing financial statements that don’t disclose the “assumptions and techniques” used to value its assets. The order also bars Trump from transferring or disposing of assets without court approval.

The case is New York v. Trump, 452564/2022, Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York (Manhattan).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.