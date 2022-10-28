(Bloomberg) -- The jurors in the criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization include one who liked Donald Trump the media personality but found him “crazy” and “narcissistic” as president, and a Macy’s employee who has “opinions” on Trump but said as a juror he can and will “follow the law.”

Jury selection, in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, ended Friday with 12 jurors and six alternates seated after a four-day process, which included dismissing prospective jurors by the dozen for a trial with “Trump” in its name. The former president isn’t charged in the case, in which only two units of his company are defendants, though he has called it “the greatest witch hunt in American history.”

The dozen jurors include eight men and four women. Here’s a sampling, according to what they told the court during questioning.

Liked Trump when the deal maker appeared on wrestling programs and on shock jock Howard Stern’s show and “used to think he was funny.” As president “he was crazy, narcissistic.”

Used to live in a “dictatorship” before settling in New York after a time in Ohio. Once got a letter from Joe Biden; questioned about it by defense lawyers, said only that it was a form letter. Holds certain views on income disparity and dabbles in political criticism. Searches the internet for news because there are some stories that the news programs don’t tell.

A native New Yorker, lives in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood and works at the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council. Doesn’t belong to any groups, likes to read and watch the news for weather and transit reports, has never served on a jury before. On Trump and his companies: “No opinion one way or another.”

Works at Macy’s in New York City. Can fairly apply the law in jury deliberations at the end of the trial. “Follow the law is what you have to do.” Regarding Trump, “I have opinions,” but “they won’t impair me from being a fair and impartial juror.”

A former Salvation Army employee who meditates in spare time.

All said they could be fair.

“We’re going to be showing you Excel spreadsheets and corporate ledgers,” prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told potential jurors Friday morning before the final selections were made. He said, “You’re going to need to roll up your sleeves and dive into the weeds. We’re going to walk you through these documents, which are sometimes going to seem like excruciating detail. If you’re looking for ‘Law & Order SVU’ episodes, you’re in the wrong courtroom.”

Steinglass was at the center of a courtroom fight when he suggested to the prospective jurors that Trump Organization workers could be reluctant witnesses.

The pool from which the jury was selected -- more than 130 people winnowed down to just over 60 and then to the final 18 -- included a retired university professor, a bartender and a reporter for NBC News whose father was a prosecutor in the Manhattan DA’s office before becoming a criminal defense lawyer.

