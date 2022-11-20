(Bloomberg) -- Dar Al Arkan Global Co., a unit of Saudi real estate developer Dar Al Arkan, signed an agreement with the Trump Organization to develop residential villas, a hotel and a golf course in Oman.

The development will be built within the AIDA project and the joint investment volume is expected to reach 6 billion riyals ($1.59 billion), according to a statement on Saudi Tadawul website.

The expected value of the project is $4 billion, and it will be developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters.

The project will have no financial impact on Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co., it said. Shares in the developer were trading 0.8% higher in Riyadh at 10:08 a.m.

In 2017, the former US President opened a Trump-branded luxury golf course in Dubai in partnership with Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC.

--With assistance from Dana Khraiche.

