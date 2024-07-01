(Bloomberg) -- The Trump Organization announced plans for a luxury residential tower under its brand in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, expanding its relationship with a local real estate developer.

Dar Global and Trump said in a statement that the deal would build on a $200 million Trump-branded project in Oman announced in March. The companies didn’t disclose financial details of the Jeddah deal.

Donald Trump already has several developments bearing his name in Dubai after a tie-up with developer Damac Group in 2015. His projects across the oil-rich Gulf region come as the former president is the presumptive nominee for the Republican party’s nomination.

During his presidency, Trump pledged his businesses wouldn’t sign new deals in foreign countries, but it continued to collect income from licensing arrangements in Turkey, the Philippines and India. His administration developed close ties in the United Arab Emirates — of which Dubai is a part — and Saudi Arabia, where his company considered projects before his ascent to the presidency.

