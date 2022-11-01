(Bloomberg) -- The Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial came to an abrupt halt after the prosecution’s first witness tested positive for Covid.

The judge made the call on Tuesday afternoon, with the jury out of the courtroom. The witness is the company’s controller, Jeffrey McConney, who reported not feeling well after spending the morning on the stand. The trial is set to resume Monday.

Read More: Trump Signature on Weisselberg Apartment Lease Shown to Jury

The discussion began when court resumed after lunch.

“We’ve just been informed that Mr. McConney isn’t feeling well,” Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass told New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan.

After a time, the judge said, “I understand we have the results?”

“I understand he’s tested positive,” Steinglass responded.

McConney’s lawyer, Patricia Pileggi, then confirmed it, returning to court with a Covid test stick in her hand.

During his two days on the stand, McConney has repeatedly coughed and had to pause to drink water. Merchan said everyone, including the stenographer, who was sitting next to McConney, would have to be tested. He later said he had learned that McConney first began to feel sick on Sunday.

Read More: Trump Firm’s CFO Had Secret Payments Deleted, Jury Is Told

“I would get out of here,” one court employee told another on learning the news. Shortly after the result was in, the judge, the prosecutors and Pileggi, among others, donned masks. Pileggi had asked Merchan not to tell the jury who was ill.

“I agree it’s not going to take a rocket scientist to figure out who it is,” she acknowledged.

The case is People v. Trump Organization, 01473-2021, New York State Supreme Court (Manhattan).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.