The Trump Organization has until Sept. 30 to file a report its efforts to preserve, collect and produce all documents responsive to subpoenas issued by James as part of a probe into whether the company manipulated the value of its assets for loans and tax breaks, state court Justice Arthur Engoron said in a Sept. 2 order unsealed on Friday.

If the attorney general isn’t satisfied with the Trump Organization’s efforts, the New York-based company will have to hire a third-party company to oversee its compliance, Engoron ruled.

The order was part of a stipulation signed by lawyers for the state and the company in the civil case.

“For more than a year now, the Trump Organization has failed to adequately respond to our subpoenas, hiding behind procedural delays and excuses,” James said in a statement. The Trump Organization’s press office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigation of the company’s asset valuations is separate from the the criminal prosecution of the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, James’s office is pursuing in cooperation with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

