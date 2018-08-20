(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

President Trump said he expected Jerome Powell to be a cheap-money Fed chairman and lamented that he had instead raised interest rates

Atlanta Fed chief Raphael Bostic said prospects for an inversion in the Treasury yield curve would prompt him to dissent against further rate hikes. Here’s a summary of recent remarks by Fed policy makers

Trump accused China and the European Union of manipulating their currencies as he tries to wrestle concessions from two of the U.S.’s largest trade partners

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s massive currency devaluation will test the capacity of an already beleaguered population to stomach even more pain. The relative quiet that descended after Friday’s 95% reduction in value is set to change today

The Turkish lira led global currency losses after dual credit-rating downgrades underscored concern the economy could be hobbled. On that front, Trump said he won’t make any concessions to Turkey to secure the freedom of a detained Christian evangelical pastor

China’s problems with dodgy data are all in the past, according to the man in charge of government statistics

The BOJ is likely to face trillions of yen of losses once it begins decisively exiting its radical stimulus, meaning it needs to work toward reining in its balance sheet now

Jens Weidmann, a top candidate to lead the ECB next year, said policy makers must be willing to act if needed to prevent financial imbalances

