(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned a man who robbed a bank in Nevada -- an event that will be featured in Tuesday night’s Republican convention, according to two people familiar with the matter.

A video released ahead of Tuesday night’s convention speeches shows Trump signing a pardon for the man, Jon Ponder.

“Jon’s life is a beautiful testament to the power of redemption,” Trump said.

Ponder, who thanked Trump in the video, founded a non-profit called Hope for Prisoners, Inc. that helps former inmates re-enter society. Ponder is scheduled to appear at the convention alongside the former FBI agent who arrested him for bank robbery. Trump has sought to tout a bipartisan sentencing reform bill he signed into law as one of his top first-term achievements.

Trump indicated he would pardon Ponder in February, when he attended a ceremony for Hope For Prisoners graduates. Ponder received a state pardon in March.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.