(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump issued a slew of pardons on Tuesday, including for two people convicted as part of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and for three former Republican congressmen convicted of a range of financial crimes.

From the Mueller investigation, Trump pardoned former campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who was convicted of lying to the FBI, and Alex van der Zwaan, a lawyer who was also convicted of making false statements during the Russia probe. He also pardoned and four men who worked as security guards for Blackwater and had been convicted in relation to the 2007 killing of Iraqi civilians.

The actions are likely to prompt renewed criticism that Trump has used his pardon power to protect political allies, and could generate concern that the president is undermining efforts at the Justice Department and the Pentagon to ensure cooperation with criminal investigations.

The former congressmen pardoned include Duncan Hunter, the California lawmaker who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, and Chris Collins, a representative from New York who pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to commit securities fraud. The president also commuted the remaining prison sentence of Steve Stockman, a former congressman from Texas who was convicted of misusing charitable funds.

The pardons of prominent Republican figures were sprinkled through a list of more mundane pardons announced by the White House shortly before the Christmas holiday.

The president also offered full pardons to a Pittsburgh dentist convicted of false billing, an Oklahoma moonshiner, and a Florida marijuana smuggler. A number of the pardons were suggested by Alice Johnson, a criminal justice reform advocate who herself was freed by Trump in 2018 after serving 21 years in prison for a nonviolent drug offense.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.