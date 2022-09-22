(Bloomberg) -- A former Trump administration official who heads a top development bank focused on Latin America will address the lender’s board Thursday as part of an aggressive defense following a probe into an alleged relationship with a top aide.

Mauricio Claver-Carone, president of the Washington-based Inter-American Development Bank, will respond to the allegations in a session with the bank’s executive directors, according to people who asked not to be named in order to discuss the closed-door meeting. A press official for IDB, as the bank is known, declined to immediately comment on the plan.

In a statement posted Tuesday on the IDB’s website, Claver-Carone said he fully cooperated with the investigation and asserted that it “does not substantiate the false and anonymous allegations that were made against me or IDB staff in the press.”

Claver-Carone in April called the allegations against him a political media campaign to undermine his team’s work.

